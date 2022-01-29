Italy’s ruling parties agree Mattarella should remain president

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Rome (CNN)Italy’s ruling parties say they have asked Sergio Mattarella to remain president after a chaotic week of voting where parties failed to agree on a new candidate.

After seven rounds of ballots, Italy’s “grand electors” — members of Parliament and regional representatives who are charged with selecting a new president in a process that does not directly involve the general public — seem to have found agreement in Mattarella staying in position.

Mattarella was voted president of Italy in 2015 and his seven-year term is due to expire on February 3. However, the 80-year-old has previously ruled out remaining in office and made no public comments on Saturday amid speculation that he will remain president. CNN reached out for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

“Italians don’t deserve more days of confusion,” the leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini, said in a statement. None of the names that Salvini presented in the past week as a possible replacement has received the necessary absolute majority of votes.

“I have made numerous proposals, all of a high level, all rejected by the left,” Salvini said in the statement, adding, “We reconfirm President Mattarella at the Quirinale (the presidential palace) and Draghi at the government.”

