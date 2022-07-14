Italy’s President Mattarella rejects Prime Minister Draghi’s resignation

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Rome (CNN)Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Thursday that he would resign, after the 5-Star movement — the largest party in the country’s coalition government — withdrew its support in a parliamentary confidence vote.

Draghi’s measures — a package designed to tackle Italy’s cost-of-living crisis — passed by 172 to 39. However, the 5-Star boycott leaves the government at real risk of collapse and could lead to an early election.

After winning the vote but losing 5-Star’s support, Draghi said in a statement: “I want to announce that this evening I will present my resignation to the President of the Republic.”

“Today’s votes in Parliament are very significant from a political point of view. The majority of national unity that has supported this government since its creation is no longer there,” he added.

He had previously said that he would not lead a government that did not include 5-Star.

