Italy’s Most Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested – St. Lucia Times

Law enforcement officers have captured Matteo Messina Denaro, 60, Italy’s most sought Mafia leader.

The officers arrested him in Sicily after 30 years on the run.

According to reports, the authorities detained Denaro while he underwent cancer treatment in Palermo, the capital of Sicily, using a fake name.

A court had sentenced the suspected boss of the Cosa Nostra Mafia to life in prison in absentia in 2002 for several killings.

Denaro, who oversaw racketeering, illegal waste dumping, money laundering, and drug trafficking, is said to have once boasted that he could fill a cemetery with his victims.

