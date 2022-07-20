Italian PM squeezes through confidence vote

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi won a confidence vote in the country’s Senate on Wednesday, but emerged badly bruised.

Despite his calls for unity, lawmakers from three parties boycotted the vote: the powerful 5-Star movement; center-right Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Earlier Wednesday, Draghi had asked lawmakers to support the coalition government in an effort to avoid calling a snap election.

“We need a new pact of trust, sincere and concrete, like the one that has allowed us so far to change the country for the better,” he said.

“If we still want to stay together, the only way is to rebuild this (national unity) pact with courage, altruism, credibility,” the former European Central Bank chief added.

Read More