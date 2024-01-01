Issa wedding: Nessa Preppy ties the knot Loop Barbados

·1 min read
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Image via Instagram, Makamillion.

Trinidad and Tobago soca artiste Nessa Preppy and her long-time love, Kern Rose, have said “I do”.

United National Congress (UNC) Councillor for Marabella West, John Michael Alibocus (entertainer Makamillion) confirmed in an Instagram post that the Issa Snack singer and Rose, who is also her manager, were married.

Alibocus posted a photo with the newlyweds on Saturday, stating that it was a happy day; one of joy and love.

He expressed best wishes to the couple on their nuptials.

“May god guide u and all and give you everything your heart desire…” Alibocus wrote.  