blinking-dotLive updates,

Gaza aid seeker killed

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

  • Israeli forces have shot and killed at least 31 aid seekers at a food distribution site near the so-called Netzarim Corridor, south of Gaza City, according to Gaza’s Civil Defence.
  • In southern Gaza, at least five Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air attacks near Khan Younis, including four in the al-Mawasi area and one more in the Qizan Rashwan area, according to a Nasser Hospital source speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic.