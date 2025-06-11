World News
Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinian aid seekers in central Gaza
11 June 2025
- Israeli forces have shot and killed at least 31 aid seekers at a food distribution site near the so-called Netzarim Corridor, south of Gaza City, according to Gaza’s Civil Defence.
- In southern Gaza, at least five Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air attacks near Khan Younis, including four in the al-Mawasi area and one more in the Qizan Rashwan area, according to a Nasser Hospital source speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic.
