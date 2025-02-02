blinking-dotLive updates,

a teenage boy on a stretcher at night with a blue plastic blanket
A young Palestinian patient evacuated from Gaza through the Rafah crossing, is transported into al-Arish General Hospital in Egypt's north eastern Sinai province Saturday [Kerolos Salah/AFP]
  • Israeli forces kill 5 people, including a 16-year-old boy, in three separate bombings in the Jenin area in the occupied West Bank.
  • The attacks come as 37 Palestinians, including children wounded in Israel’s war, evacuat Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, which opened for the first time in nine months on Saturday.