Israel Prime Minister met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at his private palace in Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to Bennett’s office. Their meeting, and a shared lunch, went on two hours longer than the original time allotted.

The event marks a symbolic historic change in the relations between the two countries, 15 months after they signed a normalization agreement at the White House.

Just a few years ago, Israelis were not even allowed to enter the UAE. Now the Prime Minister is being welcomed with an official honor guard at the airport.

According to WAM, the Emirates’ state-run news agency, the two leaders discussed areas of “bilateral cooperation,” such as “agriculture, food security, renewable energy, advanced technology, health and other vital sectors.”

