World News
Israel kills 73 in Gaza after murder of 4 journalists shocks world
13 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces killed at least 73 Palestinians in attacks across Gaza on Tuesday, as two more Palestinians – a six-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man – died from Israel’s forced starvation campaign, Gaza’s Health Ministry says.
- Protests have continued around the world against Israel’s targeted assassination of four Al Jazeera journalists and two freelancers in Gaza.
Related News
03 August 2025
Texas Democrats leave state to block vote on new House map backed by Trump
06 August 2025
Trump says four candidates in running for Fed chair, rules out Bessent
08 August 2025
Taiwan reports first case of chikungunya virus from China outbreak
24 July 2025