World News
Israel kills 43 in Gaza, orders Palestinians in Deir el-Balah to flee
06 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Israel issues displacement orders for five neighbourhoods of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises “a strong response” to a rocket attack from the area.
- Israeli forces kill 43 people in Gaza, two in southern Lebanon, as an Israeli settler shoots dead a Palestinian-American boy in the occupied West Bank.
Related News
03 April 2025
‘Nothing is off the table’: How US trade partners are responding to tariffs
12 March 2025
‘Closest target’: Why is Donald Trump so focused on Canada?
28 March 2025
Duterte supporters mark ex-Philippine leader’s 80th birthday with rallies
18 March 2025