World News
Israel continues deadly attacks on Gaza, closes Rafah crossing
19 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 19 Oct 202519 Oct 2025
- The Israeli army has committed 47 violations of the ceasefire agreement since it came into force in early October, killing 38 people and wounding 143, Palestinian officials say.
- Israel says the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed “until further notice” as PM Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Hamas of not doing enough to retrieve the captives’ bodies.
Related News
17 October 2025
Military leader Randrianirina sworn in as Madagascar’s new president
09 October 2025
Relief and disbelief greet ceasefire announcement in Israel
05 October 2025
Syrian electors vote in indirect polls for first post-Assad parliament
15 October 2025