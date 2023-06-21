Island-wide Garbage Collection ahead of weather system Bret Loop Barbados

The Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) will be conducting an island-wide garbage collection to remove household waste from bins today, Wednesday, June 21.

Residents are urged to ensure that all household waste is bagged and placed in the bins.

After the waste is removed, the SSA is advising members of the public to secure their bins to avoid them becoming missiles or obstructions during the passage of Tropical Storm Bret.

Residents are also reminded that they should ensure that vehicles are not blocking the flow of sanitation vehicles.