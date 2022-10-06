Island Pay adds Barbados, starts in bus terminals, service stations Loop Barbados

With a new digital wallet joining the growing list of fintech solutions available in the Caribbean, Bajans will have another opportunity to engage in cashless digital payments and transactions.

Bahamas-based fintech company Island Pay has entered the Barbados market. The company debuted its digital wallet and self-automated kiosks during a press conference at the Constitution River Terminal on Tuesday, October 4.

Barbadians will be able to make transfers and payments to local merchants with the e-wallet and through the kiosks.

General manager of Island Pay, Omar Watson stated that the kiosks were an extension of the wallet, which allows people to “safely store and access their money with the option to cash in or out”.

“Even if you are not an Island Pay wallet holder, you can access certain payment features at our kiosks,” said Watson.

The company has partnered with payment facility Surepay, and telecoms companies Digicel and Flow. Watson also hinted that “very soon” Government payments and collections will be available through Island Pay.

“Our offering is set to expand as we are in advanced stages of conversation with private and stationed entities who want to use our suite to extend their reach and availability to their customers,” said the Island Pay general manager.

“We have near-future plans to make enhancements to the small business segment through availability of our merchant technology, allowing them to broaden the scope as to how they accept payments from their customers as well to improve the way they are able to present their transaction history to financial institutions when seeking credit facilities for expansion.”

The kiosks will soon be rolling out at the Granville Williams Bus Terminal, Speightstown Terminal and in November, Rubis gas stations islandwide.

Watson expressed hopes to add global financial services powerhouse, Mastercard, to their offerings, in a similar way to what has been done in their home market in The Bahamas.

“We have an issuing partnership with Mastercard in The Bahamas and we hope to bring that partnership to Barbados. That means, in addition to the kiosk network and the wallet, you will be able to hold a Mastercard plastic that interacts directly with your wallet – being that you are able to spend your digital funds in places other than where there is necessarily point of sale. Anywhere that accepts a credit card you walk into and transfer your money from your wallet to your plastic and be able to transact at that particular location,” he divulged.

Director of the Transport Authority, Ruth Holder shared this was a necessary step as the Government sought to introduce a cashless system for public transport by 2023.

“We can almost be sure that with Government introduction to the cashless system, that this will be an added benefit, because in our discussions and negotiations we know for sure this is one of the areas that can be used as a top-up facility in terms of travelling but also in terms of mobile devices and paying your bills,” she added.