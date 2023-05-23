Ishawna and Ed Sheeran Sets The Mood In “Brace It” Video

Ishawna and Ed Sheeran finally delivered their long-awaited music video “Brace It” just in time for summer.

The dancehall baddie and the British pop star filmed the video around a year ago, but for whatever reason, fans are only seeing the final cut now. The two artists collaborated on the song after Ed Sheeran admitted that Ishawna’s song “Equal Rights” is his favorite remix of his mega-hit “Shape Of You.” The 2017 single has 6 billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most popular songs of all time.

After Sheeran made the revelation about Ishawna’s raunchy remix, the two later linkup to record their first collaboration, “Brace It.” The song did well last year, but fans had to wait almost a year before watching the music video. Ed Sheeran says he liked working with Ishawna after falling in love with her single “Equal Rights.”

“Me and (Ishawna) made a tune after me being in love with her Equal Rights cover of Shape Of You. I love her, and loved working with her,” the singer told Urban Islandz.

Ishawna added, “Working on ‘Brace It’ was such an all around great experience. Creatively everything felt so effortless and easy. Ed is super talented and a joy to work with. I feel so blessed and honoured that I was able to create this amazing song with him. Working on Brace It Video was a great experience. Ed and I were in different countries due to our schedules so we had to shoot separately. Yet they were still able to come up with a simple yet creative treatment for the video that wasn’t cliche. We had a blast on set, definitely one of the easiest and most fun shoots I’ve ever been on.”

Watch “Brace It” music video below.