Iran’s response to nuclear deal ‘not constructive,’ US State Department says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)An effort to save the Iran nuclear deal appeared to hang in the balance on Thursday after Washington said Tehran’s latest reply to the European Union proposal was “not constructive.”

A US State Department spokesperson said the United States had received Iran’s response to the EU bid to revive the 2015 deal and would formulate its own response.

“We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive,” the State Department spokesperson said.

Iran sent its reply to the EU on Thursday after careful examination, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on Telegram.

“The sent text has a constructive approach with the aim of finalizing the negotiations,” the statement said.

Read More