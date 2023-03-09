IOC President in Barbados, praises ‘sports enthusiast island’ Loop Barbados

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is looking forward to interacting Barbados’ sporting talents during his two-day visit to the island.

Bach arrived in Barbados on Wednesday, March 8 just after 6 pm with a nine-member delegation. He was welcomed by president of the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) Sandra Osbourne, honorary IOC Member Sir Austin Sealy, BOA vice president Cameron Burke, secretary general of the BOA Erskine Simmons, and Director Ytannia Wiggins.

Briefly speaking to the media, the IOC president lauded Barbados as a country of “sports enthusiasts” and praised the National Olympic Committee (NOC) for their contribution to sports in Barbados.

“It is a great pleasure being here in Barbados and paying respect to the great work of the National Olympic Committee is doing for the athletes. We are in a sports enthusiast island and I am looking forward to meeting the people who are running sports here in particular, the NOC, but also the government authorities.It is important to meet as many athletes in as many sports as possible,” Bach remarked.

“This is what sports is about. First of all it is the joy of life but it is also great contribution to society and the NOC of Barbados is leading by example by undertaking so many initiatives. Our sports is contributing to an inclusive society, our sport is an example of good governance and our sport is contributing to the realisation of the UN [United Nations] Sustainable Development Goals. So it would be a great visit,” he continued.

During his inaugural visit to Barbados, Bach will pay a courtesy call to the President of Barbados, Her Excellency the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, and have discussions with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, and BOA Board of Directors.

On March 9, he will tour the BOA’s headquarters and the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in Wildey, where he will unveil a new billboard to celebrate the country’s sporting achievements.

The IOC president will deliver the remarks at the medal ceremony of the National Primary Schools’ Athletics Championship at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex on Friday, March 10.

Bach is the third IOC President to visit Barbados since the BOA was recognized by the IOC in 1955.