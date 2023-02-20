Intruders run off after women raise an alarm in two separate instances of apparent attempted burglary

Black Immigrant Daily News

Under investigation are two burglaries in which the homeowners stumbled upon the intruders inside their homes, with one of the perpetrators threatening to harm the occupant.

Reports say that a Skerritts Pasture woman was at home on Sunday, February 19, at about 2:06 a.m., when she was awakened by movements in her living room.

She immediately called out to her daughter, who was in another room, but did not get a reply.

Reportedly, while she was still in her bedroom, she saw a male figure dressed in dark clothing, of a slim build, and about 5’ 5” in height, in her living room.

The woman again called out to her daughter, and the intruder walked in a westerly direction toward her daughter’s bedroom.

The home-owner later telephoned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and officers who visited the scene observed a chair beside a southern push-up window, which the intruder had used to gain height and gain entry to the house.

After entering, the intruder began to ransack the home before he was interrupted by the homeowner. However, reports say that, initially, she was unable to say if anything was missing from the house.

The perpetrator reportedly made good his escape through a western back door. A search was carried out by the police for a person fitting the description of the intruder, but without success.

In another incident, a Martins Village woman telephoned 911 and reported that her home had been burglarized.

Reportedly, the woman was walking from her kitchen to her bedroom when she saw an unknown person – dark in complexion and wearing a ski mask, black shirt, and a pair of blue long pants – in her living room.

Allegedly, the intruder spoke with a Jamaican accent and told the homeowner not to make any noise or he would kill her. However, she began to scream, and the intruder fled from the scene through a western kitchen door.

It is alleged that the perpetrator gained entry into the house by using an object to pick open a cylinder lock on the kitchen door.

The offence reportedly occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on February 17. (REAL NEWS)

