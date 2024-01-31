Introducing CIBC Caribbean – Bank evolving, adapting Loop Barbados

One of the Caribbean’s leading financial service institutions has rebranded.

CIBC FirstCaribbean, is now CIBC Caribbean.

In a ceremony held at its regional headquarters in Warrens, St Michael on Tuesday, January 30, CIBC Caribbean unveiled its new brand identity.

Chief Executive Officer of CIBC Caribbean Mark St Hill expressed that the rebranding was a strategic move to position the company as a “modern, forward-thinking institution”.

“We are thrilled to usher in a new era of growth, innovation, and service excellence through adopting the CIBC brand. The decision to undergo this transformative process was not taken lightly; it reflects our dedication to adapt to the evolving needs of our clients and the dynamic landscape of the financial services industry.”

“We will build on the legacy of the past and propel our bank to new heights of success. We will do whatever is within our power to help make our clients’ ambitions real,” said the CIBC Caribbean CEO.

The bank has a long history within the region, spanning over a century. The first branches in the Caribbean were opened in 1920. FirstCaribbean was formed in 2002 with the merger of CIBC West Indies Holdings and Barclays Bank PLC Caribbean operations. In 2006, CIBC acquired Barclays stake and became the majority shareholder in FirstCaribbean.

FirstCaribbean was rebranded in 2011, to align with the partner company to CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Celebrating the bank’s history in the Caribbean, President and CEO of CIBC, Victor Dodig said he is looking forward to the next 100 years.

“We’ve been here for over 100 years and this is a marker to be here for the next 100 years. The next 100 years in an evolving economy like Barbados and the Caribbean region will be a different experience than the past 100 years, but we are going to stand up to that challenge.

“Our new brand is really the soul and spirit of our bank – One CIBC, looking to make our clients’ ambitions real each and every day.”