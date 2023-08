Barbados’ 400m athlete Sada Williams has advanced to the semi finals at World Championships in Budapest.

Running in Heat 3 this morning, Sunday, August 20, 2023, she won in a time of 50.78.

Her Heat was one of the slower races, with the fastest finish being Heat 6. Heat 6 was won by Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic in a time of 49.90.

Jamaica’s Pryce and Young have also qualified for the Women’s 400m semi finals.