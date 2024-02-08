interCaribbean welcomes more West Indian pilots, first officers Loop Barbados

There are some Caribbean pilots on the interCaribbean Airways roster already, but according to the Head of Operations, the dream and goal are to see more regional citizens at the helm of their fleet.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural Kingston – Bridgetown interCaribbean Airways flight, which landed at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) around 1:53pm today, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Chief Operating Officer Craig Chapple told LoopNews:

“We already have Caribbean pilots flying our network, in our 50-seater jets that we operate at the moment and we’ve got a lot of up-and-coming people moving from first officers to captains who are Caribbean.”

But he said that that’s not the end of their commitment to growing this group of flight crew.

Chapple was pleased to add, “We’re also looking at younger pilots with low hours to come into the right-hand side as a first officer.”

The COO said interCaribbean is “trying to be a training path for people and grow the experience here, because it’s far simpler to use Caribbean pilots in this region. We feel that is our mandate and our responsibility to do that.”

interCaribbean growing and seeing positive response

In addition to increasing the number of Caribbean captains in the left-hand side of the cockpit, Chapple also reiterated that interCaribbean is also looking to have more growth in its fleet of jets and that will mean more opportunities for the pilots and first officers as well in the not-too-distant future.

Having received another ATR 48-seater last week, Chapple said, “We are slowly phasing the 30-seaters out as we take delivery of the next ATRs. We’ve now got four aircraft registered for interCaribbean and there’s another six coming in the next six to seven months.”

Chapple said that interCaribbean is driving forward with these plans confidently because they can already see customers jumping to fill the additional seats. “It [the response] has been positive… the extra capacity is now being filled up.