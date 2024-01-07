InterCaribbean launches Barbados-Jamaica flight Loop Barbados

InterCaribbean Airways will soon be operating a non-stop flight between Barbados and Jamaica.

The airline has announced this new service connecting Bridgetown and Kingston will commence from February 6, 2024.

Flights from Barbados to Jamaica will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with return flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Operated by interCaribbean’s CRJ700 Jet aircraft, this route will be the only non-stop service between Bridgetown and Kingston.

“We are proud to introduce this non-stop service, which is a direct response to the growing need for improved travel connectivity in the Caribbean,” said Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean. “This new route is set to enhance both business travel and tourism, bringing these two vibrant cities closer.”

This new service also introduces convenient one-stop connections for passengers traveling from southern destinations such as Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Georgetown, Antigua, and Dominica, further expanding the reach and impact of the route. These connections will significantly enhance the travel experience for passengers, providing more efficient and streamlined travel options within the Caribbean.

With the introduction of the Bridgetown-Kingston service, interCaribbean continues to expand its network, reinforcing its role as a key player in Caribbean aviation and contributing to stronger connections within the region