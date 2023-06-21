interCaribbean contingency plan in effect ahead of TS Bret Loop Barbados

interCaribbean Airways is warning customers of potential disruptions to flights to and from Barbados and around the Southern Caribbean and Guyana.

The Management of interCaribbean Airways advises customers that changes may occur on Thursday, June 22, 2023, due to the passing of Tropical Storm Bret.

At this time, the press statement states that the affected services resulting in flight delays and/or cancellations depending on the severity of the storm are likely to include:

? Barbados – Antigua

? Barbados – Dominica

? Barbados – Guyana

? Barbados – Grenada

? Barbados – St Kitts

? Barbados – St Lucia

? Barbados – St Vincent

Regular service is planned for Friday, June 23, 2023.

The interCaribbean Airways management assures “the safety, security, and well-being of all customers and crew is paramount to us. While the storm is outside our control and all airlines operating within the region will likely be affected by the adverse weather conditions, we sincerely apologize to customers for the inconvenience caused due to this service disruption, as we proactively take precautions to protect our clients, employees, and our physical operating assets.”

For regular updates travellers can check the website – www.interCaribbean.com

Passengers wishing to reschedule may do so at no additional costs on interCaribbean.com or contact one of the reservation specialists.