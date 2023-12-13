InterCaribbean commended for its commitment to regional travel Loop Barbados

Tourism and International Transport Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill is giving regional airline carrier interCaribbean a pat on the back for picking up the slack as it pertains to intra-regional travel.

With migration and vacationing within the Caribbean by nationals of the various islands hindered even more when LIAT stopped operating, the Minister says with its commitment to its travellers and the region, interCaribbean is meeting a crucial need via its fleet, roster and routes.

Barbados is already enjoying the benefits from the introduction of service by this airline

Speaking today, Wednesday, December 13, at the 4th and final Quarterly meeting for 2023, just as the Winter Season gets truly underway, the minister told his audience at Hilton Barbados:

“Closer to home, new comer interCaribbean must be commended for the role it has been playing, to fill the space caused by the significant decline in the LIAT service.

“interCaribbean’s strategic vision has increased intra-regional travel and airlift to multiple Caribbean destinations.”

With direct flights to newer destinations such as St Kitts, travellers from Barbados no longer need to fly to and through Miami to get to St Kitts. He stressed, “Barbados is already enjoying the benefits from the introduction of service by this airline….

“They are moving a lot more passengers in Barbados and they’re also making as would had been announced some significant investments in Barbados and they also recently launched their own ground-handling company, employing close to 50 persons in Barbados.

“So that alone would signal the commitment they have, and we will continue to work with them…in terms of getting more traffic to Barbados.”

FlightSupport (Barbados) Ltd,, sister company to interCaribbean Airways, was launched its operations at Grantley Adams International Airport on December 1, 2023. It will support interCaribbean’s operations in the southern Caribbean.

At the end of November, interCaribbean also added another ATR 42-500 to its fleet of jets taking its ATR 42-500 collection to three in 2023. And now, plans are afoot for seven more of these planes to come on board in early 2024. According to interCaribbean, these additions will replace their flagship Embraer 12 aircraft, giving passengers more capacity and more comfort, while being environmentally friendly.