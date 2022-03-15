Intel will invest nearly $90 billion in Europe’s chipmaking industry

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)Intel plans to invest up to EUR80 billion ($89 billion) over the next decade to build up Europe’s supply chain for semiconductor chips.

The tech giant said on Tuesday that it will spend an initial EUR17 billion ($19 billion) to create two new chip factories in Germany. Construction on the site in northeastern city of Magdeburg — which it will name “Silicon Junction” — is expected to begin next year and start operations in 2027.

“This broad initiative will boost Europe’s R&D innovation and bring leading-edge manufacturing to the region,” Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a press release.

The company plans to pour money into every part of the chip supply chain — including research, manufacturing and packaging — with investments also going to France, Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.

With its initial wave of investment of more than 33 billion euros ($36 billion), Intel expects to create about 5,500 jobs at the company, plus thousands more in construction and at suppliers and partners.

