Instructor sees more ‘Clairly’ as a driver since riding bikes Loop Barbados

Claire Reeves may be better known for her skills as a Certified Nutrition Coach, but she also wears another hat or dare we say a helmet, when she rides out as the First Lady of Black Knight Riders in Barbados.

Claire is a mother of five and is married to the President of the club, Fabian Reeves.

Standing on the sidelines of the first stop on the 2022 International Men’s Day Gentleman’s Ride, Loop caught up with Claire unaware of the fact that she is in fact a trained bike instructor.

Asking Claire if she does not have any fears about bikes and if she’s usually not concerned each time her husband rides off from home, we were met with a “I wouldn’t say so”.

She explained to Loop:

“What I would say, we teach, I myself and my husband teach at Black Knight Riding School and one of the things that I realised, is that a lot of people aren’t trained properly. A lot of people learn to ride in their neighbourhood. So from that very foundation alone, it makes it look like people make a lot of unnecessary mistakes. The other thing too though, is that drivers do real foolishness on the road and it looks like it’s the biker, but a lot of times it’s actually the driver.

“So I have actually learnt to be a better driver from riding.”

Claire said that she was happy to support the Gentleman’s Ride because in most cases women get all the attention. She said they are very deserving of the attention especially on their day each year and so she enjoys it thoroughly.

On her social media after the ride which ended at Bushy Park, she said that she not only supported her husband and biker family, but she rode around the island carrying her father’s memory in her heart with a smile on her face.

Claire wrote on Instagram:

“…I rolled out with the fellas today who came out in their best dress and bikes extra sparkling clean. I rode with my Dad in my heart remembering how much he loved two wheels. My favorite part most of all was celebrating a day with a good man by my side @mrfabulous_ ???

Happy Men’s International Day to all the fellas today????I hope you were acknowledged and appreciated for all the contributions you make to keeping the balance of the Divine energy in check. We women can’t and shouldn’t do it without you.”