Installation of Linden Synthetic Track to be completed in 30 days – Ramson Jr.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson inspecting ongoing works in Bayrock, Region 10, along with Chairman of the National Sports Commission Kashif Muhammad, and Assistant Director of Sports Melissa Dow Richardson

Installation of the new Linden Synthetic Track is expected to be completed in approximately 30 days.

This was disclosed by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr who visited Linden, Region 10 over the weekend to inspect ongoing works at Bayrock, where the installation of the synthetic track has begun.

Speaking with the media, Minister Ramson underscored that the project consultant will monitor the ongoing works.

“The completion of the laying of the synthetic material and shortly thereafter, all young athletes from Linden will be able to use the track for their training purposes.

“A very nice pavilion is being built here which will cost about approximately $150 million, and in the ministry’s 2023 budget, allocations have been made for two additional stands.”

The Minister further stated that the Sport Ministry is hiring a consultant to design the stands, which will be followed by the procurement phase.

The construction of the additional stands will commence at the Bayrock facility by mid-2023.

“There will be three big stands and nice seats, where people can come and host games; there are also additional projects that have to be done and we are catering for that in the new budget, which includes a better perimeter fence and driveways,” he said.

In addition, the multipurpose facility will host international tournaments that will inspire young and upcoming athletes to improve their athletic skills.

“In the center, we are also going to have a football field that is very similar to the one we have in Leonora and we are also going to install FIFA standard lights so that the ground will be able to host qualifying games” Minister Ramson disclosed.

The Minister reminded the nation of the APNU/AFC Administration’s failure to complete the project.

He disclosed that the synthetic track materials were not even paid for by the previous administration.

“Luckily, what I’m happy about now is that Lindner’s can see for themselves, who was lying and who was telling the truth, because all along, every single year, whatever capital allocations were required for the completion of the project, we allocated it in our budget that was approved since I came into government,” the minister said.

Minister Ramson was accompanied by a representative of the German Company Regupol BSW, Chairman of the National Sports Commission Kashif Muhammad, and Assistant Director of Sports, Melissa Dow Richardson. [DPI]

