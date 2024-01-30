Inspector Greenidge had the ‘patience of Job’ as he trained officers Loop Barbados

A beloved friend, brother, father and husband Former Inspector of Police Richard Greenidge was patient trainer, a professional officer and just one of a kind with his “outstanding level of people skills”.

Superintendent of Police Stephen Herbert eulogised Greenidge at his thanksgiving ceremony held at the St George Parish Church. Saddened, humbled and honoured to pay tribute to the life of the Former Inspector, Herbert said that Greenidge rendered “an invaluable contribution to the Barbados Police Service.”

Herbert said, “The idiom, having patience like Job was exemplified in the life of Richard as trainer. Whatever the discipline, he was known as the go-to person… He had an eagle eye for detail and likewise the remedy for shortcomings found.”

Richard gave the Royal Barbados Police Force, now The Barbados Police Service 37 years and 11 months.

Demonstrating his commitment to become an officer, Herbert told the congregation that at the age of 18, in 1983, Richard applied to the then Royal Barbados Police Force and on his application he wrote, “I have always wanted to be a policeman. I’m hoping that my application meets your approval for employment. I will render my best service at all times.

“And so he did.”

He was not accepted on his first try, but when he wrote again, he was successful at the age of 21. “He took the oath of office on January 15, 1986, and was assigned No. 50.” That’s when he got the nickname “Fifty”.

Herbert said Fifty developed “a passion for weapons training and related areas including physical training and self defense. His instructors lauded his performance in these areas.”

For 13 years he was part of the Tactical Response Unit and “in this time, his passion for training became his specialty.”

From training in the classroom to aspects of Officer Safety Training to Firearm Qualification on the Range, Herbert said Fifty’s “knowledge, skills, aptitude, candor and no-nonsense approach to such an important task was displayed even though his objective was to ensure that police officers were qualified. He did not hesitate to ask and individual to return at a later date if he deemed it so necessary, since he valued quality over quantity.”

Participating in many training courses internationally, regionally and locally, of which some were administrative, operational and mostly tactical, Inspector Greenidge sharpened his skillset and techniques not for self but, “to pour in to the lives of others. There is no training that he attended that other members of the Service were not the beneficiaries.”