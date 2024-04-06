Inside the Sport: Renaldo Gilkes takes on Omari Eastmond one-on-one Loop Barbados

The Ordinary Congress of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) is set to kickoff tomorrow evening at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium at 4:30 pm.

This is one of the most anticipated events of the football calendar as it provokes accountability and responsibility from the officers of the football association, and it provides a platform for the members’ voices to be heard.

The 2024 edition of the Ordinary Congress is a special one as it will be the host of the first election since the revised statutes were presented in 2022, and for the first time in eight years, current president of the BFA Randy Harris will be contested for the top spot.

Harris’ challenger is former BFA junior vice-president, ex-national footballer, and businessman Omari Eastmond.

Recently Loop Sports journalist and football correspondent Renaldo Gilkes decided to take on the former Weymouth Wales custodian in a one-on-one interview.

Let’s see if any of his shots got by the towering figure of the former national player.

Loop: After a lengthy career as a player, where you specialized in goalkeeping on the domestic and international circuit. What has convinced you to run for the office of president of the Barbados Football Association?

Omari: Given my experience at both regional and international level, and involvement in professional sport globally, I would’ve recognized that the BFA was way off from how professional sport is practised and the administration behind it at international level. We are light years away.

That would’ve given me a keen interest to get involved in administration with the football association, so that I can bring the association closer to what is regarded as the gold standard globally in professional sport.

Loop: You would have served as a vice-president for a short period before resigning. Many people in the public and those with the power to vote will want to know what makes this time any different? How do we know you will not throw in the towel again?

Omari: I have a professional career and with anything that can tarnish my character, I want to disassociate myself with.

So, I was a part of a board, which went against core principles of my belief with reference to how I ought to live my life professionally, which can tamper my career, and that would’ve caused me to resign.

With that, me going for the presidency, would bring more transparency and accountability to the association and will not infringe on my character as a professional regionally and internationally where I practice with the various institutions that I have allegiances and alignments to.

At the moment I am a part of the Caribbean Association of Pharmacist, and I am a part of the European Society of Endocrinology.

Loop: You would have started your campaign earlier than most and with a different approach. What are your expectations following this strategy?

Omari: I would’ve started my campaign earlier than most, so that it shows the standard I want to set.

That I would’ve also reached all of the members involved to share my scope and I wanted them to know that proper planning leads to proper execution.

Not wait until a month or two months before the elections to run a campaign. That would not have shown the type of leader I intend to be, should I be elected president of the Barbados Football Association.

Loop: One of the differences with your campaign in comparison to others in the past, is the release of your manifesto, which has attracted the interest of many, especially as it pertains to financial injections in the game.

Where would the financial resources emerge to support these plans, which are currently not in place by the football association and have never been before?

Omari: So, the reason the manifesto was done is, people want to see the plans I want to put in place, they want to see what you are looking to do, identify with my line of thought, but it goes beyond plans.

People want to see how you are going to actually implement these plans, because you can have the best of plans, but if you can’t implement these plans or have the best strategies or how they work culturally, then you’re just merely wishing.

I didn’t want to just share by mouth, but I wanted people to see something in print to see what they’re working with, something they can hold and then they can measure me against these things I am trying to implement.

They can tick off one by one, as the journey for four years comes, and then every general meeting held annually, they will be able to challenge me based on things set out in the manifesto.

So again, it is back to accountability and transparency. While they’re the ones who put me there, they hold me accountable to do the things I said I set out to do.

The finances will come from FIFA. The thing is they just need to be managed properly.

You can have millions of dollars but if you don’t manage the money well, those millions of dollars can run out in six months, and that is a fundamental issue our FA is facing.

There is a lot of money coming from FIFA, however the money is not managed properly and that is a big hindrance for the development of our football.

I am also in preliminary conversations with corporate Barbados, and they’re two people who has shown a very keen interest to align themselves with the BFA once I become president and these are persons who are not even in Barbados but leading regional and international companies.

However. Is it that the finances are not there or are they just mismanaged?

I can assure you if an annual report is printed, which one ought to be printed and presented to member clubs 10 days before [the Congress], which has not occurred, which is another hindrance of the FA and how they currently operate in administration.

Simple things based on the constitution of the FA that they cannot hold and upkeep, and it is very disappointing that having this interview with you now and still not presented with an audited financial report knowing what the constitution would’ve highlighted.

It just shows clear incompetence.

Loop: Football has dropped in the pecking order as a spectator’s favourite, surpassed by track and field, cricket and the resurgence of basketball, and this is just one of the notable depreciations of the sport.

How do you intend to resurrect the sport domestically and subsequently affect a similar change with our international position?

Omari: No one wants to be identified with losing and it has become so consistent that it has become a part of our culture, so the spectatorship will drop.

I have a few ideas to resurrect football which I wish not to share at this time, but I assure you that there are so many ideas in the pipeline that can challenge the other things that are in football slots, that people will be willing to come and support, because once they can see a good product people will be willing to support that and pay their money to see it.

Loop: You would have played for Barbados from approximately 14 years old, graduating through the various youth national teams, all the way to the senior team. A tenure of more than a decade on the international scene as a player.

However, what makes you qualified enough to be the leading administrator of a national federation, one of which manages a significant amount of money and leads over 70 football clubs?

Eastmond alongside renowned medical practitioner Dr. Rene Best (left).

Omari: So, my academic qualifications and the different NGO’s I’m involved with would give me enough competence to manage an organization with more than 70 clubs.

It shows that I am trained, it shows that I am educated, and it shows that I have the experience and the merit that such can be attained and that is very critical with reference to running an organization of this magnitude, especially with the amount of money that come through the organization.

There needs to be know-how, and the things that I do not know, I will seek the best in class, get persons based on merit to do the things that are out of my remit, so the best results are received for the association.

I have aligned myself with professional clubs globally such as Roma, Manchester City Football Club, Celtic, Austin FC of the MLS. I have been there, I see how things work in professional sport and this is more than enough experience to demonstrate on the technical side that I can get things put in place, because I would’ve actually presented to these clubs based on my training and had positive feedback.

Loop: The current president, Randy Harris is the brainchild of two of Barbados’ biggest football competitions; the BESS tournament and the LIME Pelican tournament. Tournaments which are still mentioned to this date, therefore suggesting that he is a person of action and can make things happen, at least on that technical end.

How do you contest/compete with that?

Omari: The two tournaments you’ve highlighted, there is no competition, so I don’t need compete against them.

If they were so successful, they would still be in play today.

Any successful business, as you can look around Barbados and see is still in existence. You have companies in Barbados that are a 100 years old; you have Carters (Hardware Store), Collins (Pharmacy), that have been around for a long time, so any successful venture, once it is bringing in a revenue stream positively would still be in effect, so it tells me that these tournaments could not have been successful or viable, otherwise they would have continued.

Eastmond (second from right) share a celebratory moment with BFA President Randy Harris (second from left), along with Weymouth Wales teammates Hadan Holligan (far left) and Jabar Greene.

Loop: Randy Harris is not only the president of the BFA, but the Caribbean Football Union, and he is also a vice-president of Concacaf.

Many believe this places us in a position of privilege, and even power.

What are your thoughts on that?

Omari: Given a position of power doesn’t necessarily mean you’re an effective or efficient leader and given the 12 years the incumbent has been in office, Barbados is at its lowest, as has been outlined. It just shows the incompetence of the organization and how its manned and if this power was truly so, we would have functioning lights, teams entering competitions and actually competing.

Right now, we have a situation where the females held the football association at ransom with the uniforms, so if there is a position of power, I am not seeing the fruit of this position.

It says to me that this position or power isn’t serving any purpose, because we ought to benefit. Home drums beat first, yet no drums are beating.

Loop: Harris has been amongst the gatekeepers of regional football for 12 years. Are you concerned about being accepted by that group who would have formed professional and perhaps personal relationships with President Harris?

How do you intend to convince them and the wider world that you are the man to lead Barbados football into the horizon and onto greener pastures?

Omari: If it is one thing I know about life, once you’re good enough people may not like you, but they will respect you. Be so good that they can’t ignore you.

So it’s not a matter of accepting, it is a matter of delivering what needs to be done in a timely and efficient manner, achieving goals that we’ve set realistically and then persons will gravitate towards it. That is the motive.

I intend to convince Barbados by asking them to look at my résumé, look at my CV, look at what I’ve done. Look at my track record and see if I have done what I said I would have done professionally.

You can see it based on being the Director of Neighborhood Care Pharmacy for over 12 years, and having two branches now, it shows that I can lead efficiently and make things profitable, it also demonstrates my qualifications of getting the job done and that’s why I think Barbados should give me a chance.

We would’ve seen under 12 years what the incumbent has delivered and there is nothing to be satisfied about.

Therefore, if it has not been done in 12 years, will it be done in another four years?

Loop: Is there anything you wish to share with the football fraternity and/or general public?

Omari: I just want to encourage members to come out and vote, identify with the vision, I assure you I will work on your behalf, and I am promising that Barbados will be better off in four years, than they are now.

