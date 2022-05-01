Inside probe that led to arrest of BVI Premier, Ports Authority boss | Loop Barbados

A damning picture has emerged from an affidavit outlining the undercover operation that led to Thursday’s arrest of British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie, his Ports Authority boss Oleanvine Maynard and her son on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

In the document obtained by Loop Caribbean, the three were recorded allegedly making self-incriminatory claims about their involvement in drug-running and other illicit activities.

The self-incriminating claims were made in conversations with an undercover US agent and a confidential source (CS) posing as a member of the Mexican drug cartel, according to the court document.

Fahie and Maynard were arrested in Miami and slapped with drug trafficking and money laundering charges, which has embarrassed the island, which has been grappling with an image of wide-scale corruption.

Maynard’s son, Kadeem, was arrested outside the US. Under the scheme, promises were made to the confidential source to provide protection and safe passage for his shipment of drugs in return for large sums of cash.

In one alleged conversation, with the CS, Fahie claimed that he had been involved in similar drug-trafficking schemes.

“Fahie… explained that in the past he never got paid at the end of his involvement in schemes like this,” according to the court document.

During a conversation at a hotel in Miami on Wednesday, April 27, Fahie opened the discussions with prayers and allegedly claimed that he had a friend, who’s involved in gun- and drug trafficking and that the friend could assist in their illicit activity.

“Fahie asked the CS if he was still selling the kilos for [US] $26,000 apiece like they had discussed previously. The CS affirmed that he was. The parties then began to discuss the money and its breakdown. The CS stated that the first shipment should arrive on the 7th of July and that the UC [undercover officer] would be on the island as his contact to manage the movement of the money.

“The CS explained that he would only return if things needed to be fixed. Fahie then mentioned that he had a friend who managed a lot of things, including moving guns and cocaine. Fahie said that he (meaning the friend) would handle this for him,” according to the document.

How it all started: The Lebanese connection and introduction to BVI Government officials

The probe started in October 2021 after the Drug Enforcement Agency confidential source had several meetings on the island of Tortola in the BVI with a group of self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah operatives, who claimed they had business ties to South Florida and the Middle East, according to the court document.

The confidential source requested the group’s assistance to facilitate the use of Tortola as a temporary storage port for cocaine transported from Colombia via boat and destined for the US — and for the laundering of drug proceeds.

The Lebanese group agreed to assist the confidential source by facilitating introductions to senior members of the BVI government, who could offer protection to the CS’s activities for pay payment, according to the court document.

“A member of the Lebanese group told the CS that he would approach the head of security for Andrew Fahie and try to set up a meeting.

“A member of the Lebanese group also told the CS that he owned Oleanvine Maynard, the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority. Later, the members of the Lebanese group told the CS that they had contacted Maynard and she agreed to meet with the CS but she wanted an up-front payment,” the document alleged.

According to the document, on or about March 16, 2022, the confidential source met with Kadeem on the island of Tortola and Kadeem explained that he and his mother had been waiting for the meeting with the confidential source and that they had been contacted previously by members of the Lebanese group.

According to the document Kadeem said he was “glad” to see the CS “because they had already started putting things in place and make connections based on their conversations with the Lebanese group”.

Meeting Oleanvine Maynard: A promise to help move thousands of kilos of cocaine through the BVI

The two exchanged numbers and Kadeem allegedly told the confidential source that he had been involved in drug trafficking for 20 years.

The CS told Kadeem that he was a “fixer” from Mexico and that he wanted to meet Maynard to reach an agreement with her. The meeting occurred on the island of St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands on March 20, according to the document.

During this meeting, the CS explained that he was a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel and requested their help to move thousands of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Tortola to Puerto Rico with a destination of Miami and then New York.

The CS also explained that the drugs would not be imported to Tortola for sale but that he only required protection and safe passage for the container for a 24 to 48-hour period until the window would open when it could be taken to Puerto Rico.

“You want it to be done legally so nobody will come around?” Maynard allegedly asked.

The CS said he needed the paperwork.

“That is where I can assist … so we can process your paperwork so you can come into the territory for a couple of days and then move on… that is easy,” Maynard allegedly replied.

‘What we do is set up shell companies’

The CS asked and Kadeem allegedly informed that a kilo of cocaine is for $10,000. The CS explained that he could get the cocaine to Tortola for roughly US 4,000, that it would sell for between $26,000 to $28,000 in Miami and up to $38,000 in New York.

He offered Maynard and Kadeem a percentage of everything sold in the US and asked how he could get the money back to them in the BVI.

“What we do is set up shell companies,” Maynard allegedly responded.

According to the document, Kadeem said a plan was already developed to deal with customs and that they had determined they had to set up a business as a shipping agent then they would be “good to go”.

“Maynard explained that she had already started looking into different licenses, adding, you have to legitimise what you’re doing,” according to the document.

Kadeem also allegedly asked for cocaine to sell for himself in the BVI.

Introducing Fahie: ‘You see with my premier, he’s a little crook sometimes’

According to the court document, the parties discussed the need to meet with Fahie and another BVI government official identified as Government Official 1.

“In describing Fahie, Maynard said, ‘I know the man if he sees an opportunity, he will take it… I know the type of person he is, so I know he will take the opportunity.

“As for herself, Maynard said, ‘If you come to me and I don’t want to do it, I say hey, I’m not interested… or if I’m interested, I will say I’m interested,” according to the court document.

The three allegedly discussed a test run of 3,000 kilos of cocaine, the need for a license and the need to involve Government Official 1 and Fahie.

“With regards to Maynard, Kadeem said, ‘She knows the Premier, he’s down with her, so she can get him at any time and he would say okay,” the document stated.

“Maynard added: ‘You see with my premier, he’s a little crook sometimes… he’s not always straight,” according to the document.

At the end of the meeting, the confidential source provided Maynard with a bag containing US $10,000, saying it was a gesture of faith, to which Maynard responded that she would start her “homework” tomorrow.

Request to meet Fahie: ‘The head coach wants to play with the team this season’; up-front payment of $500,000 needed

Kadeem was allegedly established as the point of contact with Maynard and Fahie.

The document alleged that Kadeem messaged the CS on WhatsApp on March 21 to say he was meeting with the ‘head coach’ (Fahie) the next day.

“On March 22, Kadeem texted the CS ‘meeting completed and successful, the head coach wants to play with the team this season,” the document alleged.

The document also gave an outline of an alleged phone call the CS had with Maynard and Kadeem on March 22:

“They said they had spoken with Fahie and he was very interested in working with the CS. Fahie said he needed an up-front payment of $500,000 and he would handle the ports and airports.

“Maynard further explained that Fahie would need some money to get Government Official 1 on their side.

“Maynard said she had dropped off the business licence applications to aid their scheme and that Fahie agreed to help her with the ports aspect of the plan.”

‘Skittish’ Fahie: ‘It took me 20 years to get here, I don’t want to leave in 20 minutes’

The parties agreed to meet with Fahie on April 7 and Maynard told the CS, “You are my brother now, I’ll be there with you every step of the way,” after he told her thanks for everything.

During a further call with the CS on March 31, Maynard and Kadeem explained that Fahie was “skittish” because his government had been the subject of an audit and he wanted more information about the CS.

“Kadeem added, however, that he had incriminating information on Fahie,” the document alleged.

In a subsequent call with Fahie, Maynard and Kadeem on April 1, the confidential source assured Fahie that he was a “fixer” from Mexico.

“Fahie explained that he had to be cautious to make sure the CS wasn’t law enforcement. He told the CS, ‘It took me 20 years to get here and I don’t want to leave in 20 minutes,” the document stated.

Following this call, Kadeem allegedly told the CS that Fahie was more comfortable going forward and that the premier told him to just make sure the “funds is for real”.

Meeting Fahie: US $7m-offer to run cocaine through ports, an offer to fund re-election campaign

On April 7, the confidential source, Fahie, Maynard and Kadeem met at a “large, very nice stone house” in Tortola, and the premier allegedly complained that the British didn’t pay him much.

At the meeting, they allegedly discussed plans for the trafficking and protection of the cocaine, which would be shipped in five-kilogram buckets of waterproofing paint.

They subsequently discussed the price of the illicit drugs and the CS proposed paying Fahie and Maynard 12 per cent of the value of the sales of the cocaine in the US in exchange for the help passing it through the BVI ports.

“Fahie pulled out a calculator and ran 3,000 kilos times $26,000 (Miami price per kilo). The total was $78 million. Fahie then calculated that 10 per cent of $78 million would be $7.8 million. Fahie agreed to allow the CS to use the ports to ship his cocaine and said Maynard had the licenses for the companies the CS would need,” according to the document.

Fahie allegedly requested a $500,000 upfront payment for their efforts and the CS explained that he would provide additional money for them at a future meeting in Miami.

According to the document, the CS offered to help fund Fahie’s re-election campaign and asked that Fahie allow the CS to have a hand in choosing Fahie’s eventual successor to ensure the continuity of their drug operations.

After discussing the specifics of the plan, the confidential source then gave Fahie $20,000 as a “good faith gift to seal that we have an agreement”.

Are you undercover? Fahie says British officials had been trying for years to oust him from office; ‘I don’t sell out my people’

According to the document, the CS proposed they could organise seizures of bad drugs and money by Fahie in the BVI so they could avoid suspicion and make it look like Fahie was fighting drug trafficking.

“Fahie laughed and said the CS had thought of everything. Fahie asked if the CS was undercover and the CS responded in a way that re-assured Fahie he was not… Well first of all you’re not touching anything,” the CS said, according to the document.

“I will touch one thing, the money,” the premier responded, according to the court document.

In explaining why he was concerned with law enforcement, Fahie allegedly told the confidential source that the British had been trying for years to get him out of office.

“I have plenty of people and I don’t sell them out to the British with their plans, their plans are to catch all the people like what you said… they always want to capture people, but me, I see what they are doing and I protect the people,” Fahie is alleged to have said.

The confidential source subsequently asked Fahie about Government Official 1 and Fahie said that Government Official 1 had many employers, which is believed to be a reference to drug traffickers who pay or employ Government Official 1 to do their bidding.

“So, Fahie explained that the best approach was just to pay Government Official 1,” the document further stated.

Towards the end of the meeting, Fahie asked Mynard to leave the room before requesting $83,000 in cash to pay a debt he owed someone in Senegal whom he said had “fixed” a political issue for him.

He was set to meet the man in St Martin on May 2 to make the payment.

Close friends with well-known drug trafficker

The CS agreed to provide the funds and they arranged that he, Fahie and Maynard meet in Miami on Wednesday, April 27 and that the CS would leave the $700,000 cash in a private jet at Opa-Locka airport, which would be picked up by Maynard and an unknown individual on Thursday, April 28 to be flown back to the BVI.

In discussing, payment Maynard allegedly said she had the shell companies set up to receive the drugs and money.

She allegedly told the CS that they would not need to remove anything from the drug boat outside the port which she could see from her office.

“The CS then asked about Government Official 1 and Maynard stated that Fahie would clear it with him,” according to the document.

Maynard allegedly said that Kadeem owned a real estate company in Florida with accounts that she could use to receive her payment from their drug deal.

“The parties then discussed Government Official 1, how that official was good friends with Fahie and how that official was close friends with a well-known drug trafficker on the island,” the document alleged.

“Maynard then provided paperwork to the CS about a plane company they used from the US to bring drug money into the BVI. She said that the company wanted to do business with the CS. The CS replied that he was looking forward to meeting them,” according to the document.

‘Fahie asked that his money be delivered by sea’

During the April 27 meeting in Florida, in a hotel room booked by Maynard, an undercover officer posing as a drug dealer was present. Fahie allegedly asked Maynard and another woman present to leave so he could have discussions with only the CS and the undercover officer.

They discussed a number of issues, including how the Commission of Inquiry might prove problematic for their plans, and Government Official 1, who the confidential source said he heard could cause problems.

According to the document: “Fahie explained that he would handle Government Official 1. The CS then asked Fahie how he wanted his money delivered in the future. Fahie stated that there is no cryptocurrency on the island and then asked about delivery by sea.

“He told the CS that if it was by sea, he had to make sure that it was within BVI waters. The CS replied that he would make sure. Fahie further inquired whether the CS had the airport ‘fixed’ and the CS said he was working on it.

“Fahie added that he would begin to build companies and bank accounts, including a line of credit around $300,000.”

Fahie and Maynard were subsequently arrested in Miami after they were shown the $700,000 cash which was to be their payment.

Kadeem who was allegedly working a side deal to be supplied with 60 kilograms of cocaine per week for distribution in the BVI, was also arrested but not in Miami.

The document stated that Kadeem had control of officials at the airport in his country and that he had two BVI officers on his payroll.

The three are charged with conspiracy to import five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, and conspiracy to launder money.

They were remanded into custody when they appeared in court in Florida on Friday.