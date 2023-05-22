Inniss charged for Roach murder Loop Barbados

A St Peter resident has been charged with murdering 25-year-old Romario Roach in Speightstown on May 12, 2023.

The Criminal Investigations Department in the Northern Division made a breakthrough in their investigations into the unnatural death of Roach.

Roach was gunned down at the side of the highway in a brazen daylight shooting.

Police arrested and formally charged 25-year-old Shamar Michael Inniss of French Village, St Peter for the following offences:

Murder of Romario Roach – May 12, 2023

Unlawful Use of Firearm – May 12, 2023

Violent Disorder – May 12, 2023

Additionally, Inniss is being jointly charged with Dillon Kadeem Griffith, 29 years of Collins, St Peter for the Violent Disorder offense on May 12, 2023.

In 2016, Griffith was charged for possession of a firearm and ammo. The case went to the High Court and he pleaded guilty. He told the Justice at the time, during investigations reportedly that he bought the illegal firearm despite having no license, for his protection and claimed that he had previously been attacked by some men in Speightstown.

In 2021, his handed-down sentence was discounted by 144 days spent on remand. According to a news report, for possession of the illegal firearm, he had to pay the court $25,000 in 12 months or spend the alternative of three years, 221 days in prison and for having the rounds of ammo he had to pay $5,000 in four months’ time or be jailed for three years and 221 days.

Inniss and Griffith are scheduled to appear in the Holetown Magistrate’s Court tomorrow Tuesday, May 23, 2023.