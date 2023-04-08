Ingrid celebrates her new lease on life Loop Barbados

At age 11, Ingrid Mascoll was given a life sentence.

Unlike her classmates at the St George Secondary School, she was unable to participate in sports or play like regular kids her age.

She was walking around with a ticking time bomb in her chest. And it could go off at any minute. She couldn’t risk being injured or even bleeding.

“From the time I was 11, I just woke up one morning, my limbs and stuff were hurting me and then eventually I could not walk.”

“I went to the hospital and it was diagnosed that I was suffering from rheumatic fever and from there they started treating me and afterwards the pain was so great, they told me that eventually I will have to get an operation,” Ingrid told Loop Lifestyle.

At only 11 years old, Ingrid knew that her life would change eventually. The valves of her hearts were damaged, she needed open heart surgery but doctors didn’t know when her condition would worsen.

Until her thirties, Ingrid was visiting the hospital monthly to get her penicillin injections to fight off infection, but then things would take another overnight turn.

The mother of one was heading out to karaoke one night, when she felt short of breath. It was so frightening, she was immediately transported to the hospital. Doctors finally gave the green light.

“They were telling me ‘Yes, it is time’. I was 39 then, and they said it was time to have the surgery,” Ingrid recalled.

On March 4, 2008, Ingrid entered the surgery room at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. She remembered being calm, cool and collected. She had faith that God was on her side. It was successfully completed, her sisters and her then 16-year-old daughter visited while she was in the recovery ward. But while on their way back home, Ingrid’s family got word that something went wrong.

Ingrid was rushed into the operating room again. When she came out, doctors’ told her family there was nothing they could do – leave it up to God.

Ingrid was in a coma. She woke up three weeks later on April 9, 2008.

This year, in 2023, at age 54, Ingrid celebrates 15 years of being alive, since her open heart surgery.

“I remember it profoundly because when I got up I could see this crowd. I had the window to Queen’s Park side and I see people and I say [to myself] ‘What is this?'” she vividly remembered.

“The doctor just asked me, ‘Do you know what today is?’ And I was like Wednesday because I had the operation Tuesday. He was like it was April.”

“Twice my heart stopped on the operation table in the second surgery. And the doctors said there is nothing more that they can do, all they can do is leave it up to God.

If my heart stopped the third time, there was no way that they could have revived me because then my brain would have been without oxygen and I could have been a vegetable, but praise God and thank God that on that second try, The heart is beating and still is beating today!”

The 54-year-old celebrated the 15th anniversary surrounded by family, friends and her alma mater at the Dunamis Outreach Ministries recently.

It is hard to believe that just over a decade ago, she was faced with the difficulty of having to learn to walk, write and speak again.

Ingrid’s life is about defying the odds. When she was 24, doctors told her she couldn’t have children because of her condition. She has a 30-year-old daughter.

Even then, when medical practitioners did everything to deter her, her faith and devotion kept her steady during the perilous of times.

“The doctors quarrelled with me. ‘You don’t know you’re not supposed to have kids because it is a give or take? But you know what? God knows different. He is my healer, he is my provider, he looks after me. He gave me the okay.”

Thankful for life, and especially God’s intervention and love, Ingrid has dedicated her life to Christ.

“My cousin used to say ‘Ingrid, you need to give your life to Christ because he has done so much for you.”

“Had I done it sooner, I don’t know where I would have been. But I thank him. We don’t know when we come to Christ, when he is going to call us, so I am here now and I am serving God tremendously.”

Noting that God only gives you burdens which you can handle, she asserts that she is “standing strong” thanks to God’s grace.

“Right now, it is not easy because I have to take blood thinners every night, at 6 pm religiously because I have two artificial valves . . . . At some times my blood can be thin, and other times it can be thick. If it is too thick it can cause a heart attack, if it is too thin I can bleed out so it is a challenge for me that I go through this every day not knowing.”

“I am battling with hypertension. I am battling with diabetes, I have diverticulitis. You name it, I have it but I am still standing strong thanks to God.”

Ingrid has found a new lease on life, and she wants others who are struggling to know as Exodus 14 says – “The Lord shall fight for you”.

“He is fighting for me and the battle has been won, so what can I do but surrender.”