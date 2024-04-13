Infinity on the Beach to close doors on July 9 Loop Barbados

The Infinity on the Beach Hotel will be closing its doors come July 9, 2024.

In a notice posted on social media yesterday, Friday April 12, 2024, the Dover Christ Church hotel announced that they will be returning the property to it’s owners, who have expressed interest in operating it.

“Dear valued guest, we regret to advise that effective July 9, 2024, Infinity On The Beach will be handing over the property to it’s owners, who have indicated that they will operate the property.”

Therefore, the hotel is unable to fulfill any bookings past this date.

“We deeply regret that we will not be able to honour your bookings past this date. It has truly been a pleasure hosting you and having you as part of our Infinity On The Beach family.”

Persons are encouraged to contact Infinity On The Beach via their email address with any queries.

“Please rest assured that you will be updated of all developments as we become aware. Feel free to reach out to us at [email protected] with any queries.”