Indicted! Ex BVI Premier facing life in prison, assets could be seized | Loop Barbados

Former BVI Premier, Andrew Fahie has been indicted on three charges all of which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years to life.

Federal prosecutors filed the three-count indictment against Fahie and co-accused Oleantine Maynard and her son Kadeem Maynard on Wednesday.

The trio are charged with:

Conspiracy to import a controlled substance, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.Conspiracy to engage in money laundering which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.Attempted money laundering with a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

In addition to the possible prison terms, the three accused could also have their assets seized.

“The allegations of this indictment are hereby re-alleged and by this reference fully incorporated herein for the purpose of alleging forfeiture to the United States of America of certain property in which any of the defendants Andrew Arturo Fahie, Oleanvine Pickering Maynard and Kadeem Stephan Maynard, have an interest.”

The indictment also calls for the forfeiture of any property belonging to the defendants derived from the conspiracy.

If convicted of a violation of Title 21, United States Code Sections 841, 846, 952(a) and/or 963 the defendants will:

Forfeit any property constituting or derived from proceeds obtained directly or indirectly from the offence and any property used or intended to be used in any manner or part to commit or to facilitate the commission of the offence pursuant to Title 21, United States Code, Section 853.Upon conviction of a violation or conspiracy to violate Title 18, United States Code, Section 1956 as alleged in the indictment, the defendants shall forfeit to the United States any property, real or personal, involved in such offense and any property traceable to such property pursuant to Title 18, United States Code, Section 982(a)(1)If any of the property subject to forfeiture as a result of any act or omission of the defendants:Can’t be located upon the exercise of due diligenceHas been transferred or sold to or deposited with a third partyHas been placed beyond the jurisdiction of the courtHas been substantially diminished in value Has been commingled with other property which cannot be divided without difficulty,the United States shall be entitled to the forfeiture of substitute property pursuant to Title 21, United States Code, Section 853 (p).

Fahie and the two Maynards were arrested by DEA agents last month.

While the former Premier was granted bail in the sum of US $500,000, the prosecution appealed the judge’s decision, saying that Fahie is a flight risk and danger to the community.

On Tuesday, Fahie’s temporary counsel filed a motion to dismiss the appeal and asked that the stay of the bond be lifted so he could be released from jail.