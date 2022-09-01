India’s August monsoon rains 3.4% above average, weather department says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Mumbai, IndiaIndia received 3.4% more rainfall than average in August as heavy rains hit central and southern parts of the country, the state-run weather office said on Wednesday.

The monsoon, which accounts for about 75% of India’s annual rainfall, is vital as nearly half of the country’s farmland doesn’t have irrigation.

In August, soybean and cotton growing regions received heavy rainfall, although rice growing regions in the northeast saw lower rainfall, according to data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD).

India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice, a staple for Asia, and monsoon rains determine the size of the country’s rice crop.

Good output would help India maintain its preeminent position in the global rice market, but a prolonged spell of lower or uneven rains could hit the crop.

Read More