India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban | Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Local News
India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
India on Sunday said it would keep a window open to export wheat to food-deficit countries at the government level despite restrictions announced two days earlier.

India’s Commerce Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam told reporters the government