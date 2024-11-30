Independence Message: The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados

The 2024 Independence Day Message from The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB)

The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB) proudly celebrates the 58th anniversary of an independent Barbados and the third anniversary of its transition to a Republic. When the island became a republic in 2021, it marked the end of centuries of British rule and became the newest republic in the global community. By appointing its own Head of State, Barbados relinquished the influence of the British monarchy, where the Queen of England previously held that role.

Reflecting on Barbados’ history as a hub for the trans-Atlantic slave trade for over two hundred years, the celebration of independence holds immense significance for the Barbadian labor movement. The struggle of approximately four hundred years of slavery brought severe restrictions on freedoms and denied fundamental human rights to enslaved Africans. Under British colonial rule, Barbadians remained under the control of the British government. Independence, however, granted Barbadians the right to self-determination and control over their own destiny.

In an independent Barbados, workers and the working class now enjoy fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedom of speech, association, choice, and religion, as well as the right to vote and protection from discrimination based on race, class, gender, or any other factor.

CTUSAB emphasizes the importance of promoting ideals and practices that support the development of a fair, just, and democratic Barbadian society. These principles include justice, equality, equity, democratic governance, and adherence to the rule of law. Barbados, over its 58 years as an independent nation, has upheld freedom of speech as a cornerstone of its democracy. CTUSAB underscores the need to preserve this freedom and strongly objects to the enactment of the Cybercrime Bill in its current form.

Regarding the right to vote, CTUSAB considers the prohibition of Public Officers from contesting national elections for political office discriminatory. It calls on the Government of Barbados to address this omission, as recently done by St. Vincent & the Grenadines, where amendments to the Representation of the People Act now allow public officers to seek electoral office without risking their employment or benefits if unsuccessful.

CTUSAB celebrates the milestone of adult suffrage granted to Barbadians in 1950. This achievement, championed by labour advocates and National Heroes like Sir Grantley Adams and Sir Frank Walcott, paved the way for greater political participation and representation. The attainment of full internal self-government in 1961 was another decisive step toward political freedom, culminating in independence under the leadership of National Hero Rt. Excellent Errol Walton Barrow, the country’s first Prime Minister.

CTUSAB encourages Barbadians to remain inspired by the words of the National Anthem: “Upward and onward we shall go, inspired, exulting, free, and greater will our nation grow, in strength and unity.” Working together is essential for the continued growth, development, and success of the nation.