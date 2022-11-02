Independence Day changed to Barbados National Day Loop Barbados

November 30, Barbados’ Independence Day, will now be observed as Barbados National Day.

Minister of Home Affairs, Wilfred Abrahams announced the major change today during a press conference at Ilaro Court on celebrations for November.

“The Cabinet of Barbados took the decision to henceforth observe November 30 as Barbados National Day commemorating our independence from Britain in 1966 and our transition to parliamentary republic in 2021,” said Minister Abrahams.

Throughout the month, the island will be a hive of activity with a myriad of events including sports, culture and heritage activities.

The Home Affairs Minister stated that the National Events Calendar will be released later this week, however, he noted that the National Independence Festival for Creative Arts (NIFCA) and Spirit of the Nation will be back in full swing.

Abrahams also disclosed that for the first time, a Toast to the Nation Reception, hosted by President Dame the Most Honourable Sandra Mason at State House will be held to honour new national awardees.

The inaugural Barbados National Day Ceremonial Parade will take place on November 30 at 8 am at Kensington Oval. Uniformed groups will march from the Oval to the National Heroes Square where they will salute the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.

The festivities will culminate with the first Barbados National Day Concert to be held in the capital, Bridgetown.