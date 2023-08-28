Increase in storm activity expected, homeowners urged to be prepared Loop Barbados

An active start to this year’s hurricane season, along with the fluctuating North Atlantic climate conditions, have resulted in an updated forecast for North Atlantic Hurricane Activity for the remainder of the 2023 season.

In its July 7 hurricane season forecast update, Tropical Storm Risk (TSR) states that activity this hurricane season is now forecast to be close to the 1991-2020 30-year norm, a significant change from the previous May 31 and April 6 forecasts, which projected activity to be around 25 per cent below the 30-year norm.

The most recent report stated, that although uncertainties remain as with any forecast, “we consider that the more likely scenario is for tropical North Atlantic and Caribbean Sea waters to be warmer than normal by August-September 2023, and for moderate El Ni?o conditions to persist through August-September 2023 and into the autumn.” The report also stated that, “an additional factor favouring high activity in 2023 than was anticipated in late May is the development of two tropical storms in the Atlantic Main Development Region (MDR) in June which is exceptional and implies that the tropical Atlantic has become favourable for development much earlier than normal.”

“Just prior to the passing of Tropical Storm Bret in June, we urged Barbadians not to be complacent in their preparations for the impact of any potential weather systems that may make landfall for the remainder of the season”, said Mark Prescott, Sagicor General Insurance Inc’s Vice President – Insurance Operations.

“Shortly after the passing of Bret, another tropical depression formed east of the Lesser Antilles, eventually becoming Tropical Storm Cindy on June 23, while another disturbance formed near Bermuda on July 10 and was classified as Subtropical Storm Don on July 14.”

In its August 11 hurricane season projection update, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), said their outlook for the remainder of the season now includes a 70 per cent chance of 14 – 21 named storms, of which 6 – 11 could become hurricanes, with 2 – 5 possibly developing into major ones.

This projection is supported by the TSR’s revised report, with predicts 17 Tropical Storms and 8 Hurricanes, with 3 Hurricanes predicted to be at the level of category 3 or higher. This is up from the previous report’s forecast of 13 Tropical Storms and 6 Hurricanes, including 2 developing to category 3 or higher. Recently, a National Hurricane Centre tropical weather outlook identified the formation of three systems in the Central Tropical Atlantic, Eastern Tropical Atlantic, and Western Gulf of Mexico respectively; further confirming of the increase in activity.

Prescott again reiterated his plea to Barbadians and all Sagicor policyholders, encouraging them to “check your roofs, windows, doors and the walls of your property for, and repair any cracks or weak areas. If indeed your home is damaged by a storm, we will be there to provide the financial and emotional support our clients need to get things back in order, however, by reducing the potential for damage through repairing or reinforcing key areas, any discomfort to you and your family can be significantly minimized.”