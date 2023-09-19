Incident-free start to new school year, says Chief Loop Barbados

Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw is pleased with the way students and staff commenced the new academic year.

Speaking to the media at St Stephen’s Primary School on the first day of the term for students, Monday, September 18, 2023, she said:

“I am quite pleased with what I’ve seen so far. I’ve received no negative reports relative to the opening of school today [Monday, September 18], and I’m very grateful to the Educational, Technical Management Unit at the Ministry of Education, as well as the Education officers who have made sure that today opened smoothly.”

In addition the Chief extended gratitude to the school staff – teaching and ancillary.

“I mustn’t forget the principals, teachers and other members of staff who were able to facilitate a smooth day today,” she added.

Term 1 commenced September 18, and concludes December 14, 2023. Term 2 runs from January 8, 2024 to April 4, 2024. While the 2023-2024 academic year finishes with Term 3 running from April 22 to July 11, 2024.