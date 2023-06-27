Inches of rain in minutes – Sabu Best explains June 27 weather, alerts Loop Barbados

Barbadians are being put on notice to stay ready throughout this entire hurricane season and all seasons as climate change continues to cause the weather around the island to constantly evolve.

This word of advice is coming from the Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Sabu Best after Bajans felt like they were caught off-guard by the thunderstorms, rains and flooding which occurred yesterday, Tuesday, June 27.

Best explained that the Met Office did switch to “Be aware” yellow for rains from Monday, June 26, however, he said that in a brief period of 15 minutes, on Tuesday evening, a drastic shift unfolded with practically no lead time. Despite complaints, he assured the public, the Met Office responded rapidly as well, to the changing system and responded appropriately with the data available.