Inchcape Barbados promises Grand Vitara returning to Barbados market Loop Barbados

Barbadian drivers and potential drivers who missed or are longing for the Suzuki Grand Vitara can breathe a little easier knowing that this model will soon be available locally, once again.

Inchcape Barbados has revealed that the Grand Vitara, in addition to the new Mitsubishi L200 are on order.

Sharing the good news, Commercial Retail Director Peter Cox told the media on Monday at the official launch of Inchcape Barbados, which acquired Simpson Motors Ltd, “We are eagerly looking forward to the highly anticipated return of the Suzuki Grand Vitara as well as the much-requested Mitsubishi L200 pick-up.” According to him, these are “some Barbadian favourites”.

Further explaining why they are going after these particular models, Cox shared “we’re reintroducing the Grand Vitara because it had been discontinued by Suzuki… and they’re now introducing it back into the global market. So as soon as it becomes available we will be bringing it here as well.

“The L200, similarly, we have a new model L200 and we’re going to be reintroducing that into the market… It’s now available so we should soon be having that in our market as well.”

Speaking to Loop News on the sidelines after the ceremony concluded, Distribution and New Business Development Director – Inchcape Caribbean Alan Bayne spoke about the price point possibly when the Grand Vitara returns.

He said, “The main influencers in terms of price of the vehicles are going to be on the supply side, manufacturer increases, as well as logistics increases we’ve been seeing over the last two or three years.”

However, with the new Inchcape name, Bayne disclosed that it gives them a bit more of an advantage when seeking to obtain vehicles, considering the supply chain issues that are impacting all automotive business around the world.

“With Inchcape’s scale it does give us a stronger voice with the manufacturers, but to be honest we [as Simpson Motors Ltd] already are doing relatively well in terms of getting the allocation we need to supply. So I would say you wouldn’t see a big change, we’re already, have always been in a very strong position with the manufacturers in being able to supply the market.”

So Barbadians can expect the Grand Vitara – “a great product, lots of new features and some exciting news. And you don’t have long to wait,” stated Bayne.

Head of Marketing, Inchcape Caribbean Kevin Beckles also hinted at some “specials” coming to help get more persons into the vehicles of their choice from Inchcape Barbados.