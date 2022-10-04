Inaugural global FiX 2022 kicks off in Barbados tomorrow Loop Barbados

Barbados will welcome some of the biggest names in the fintech world for its first-ever global fintech summit from tomorrow, October 5.

The Fintech Islands Experience (FiX 2022), produced by the US-based FinCAP Global LLC., takes place from October 5 through October 7 at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

Attendees will participate in a three-day schedule of thought-leadership panel discussions, one-on-one meetings and unique networking events that allow them to make business connections while experiencing local island culture. The content programme will feature 100+ world-class speakers sharing insights on financial inclusion, climate fintech, embedded finance, Web3.0, cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Chief Executive Officer of FinCAP Global LLC., Allison Hunte, asserts that the time is now for increased fintech adoption and advancement across the Caribbean.

“The fintech ecosystem in the Caribbean is relatively new but evolving rapidly. Across the region, innovative startups are building fintech solutions – from digital wallets to alternative lending and together, the islands represent a substantial market opportunity and an attractive environment for building new fintech companies and expanding existing companies globally.

“Our goal at Fintech Islands Experience (FiX) is to connect the global community of founders, investors, corporate executives and thought leaders to their Caribbean counterparts at a time when meaningful collaboration still comes down to getting the right people in the room.”

Fintech Islands has announced global payments technology solution provider Mastercard as the event’s first platinum partner.

“We are connecting the financial services and the technology ecosystem through discussions, collaboration, networking, and deal-making,” explains Andrew B. Morris, the first Chief Content Officer for the Money20/20 conference and now Senior Advisor, Content and Partnerships for FiX 2022. “The endorsement of global stakeholders like Mastercard and others will contribute significantly to the overall conversation as a catalyst for fintech expansion across the Caribbean market.”