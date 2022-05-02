In de Mele: Machel takes trip down memory lane for 40th anniversary | Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Entertainment
Laura Dowrich-Phillips

April 29, 2022 06:45 PM ET

The First Days Of Machel

Machel Montano took patrons at Mele Destinations down memory lane on Thursday night as he began his 40th-anniversary celebrations with a taste of his music for the first 20 years of his career.

Flanked by his dancers and joined on stage by his long-time friend Farmer Nappy, Montano reminded his fans of his early hits from “Music Farm”, “Water Flowing” and “Madder Dan Dat” to “Mr Fete”, “Bottle of Rum” and “Vibes Cyah Done”.

Montano’s performance opened the Mele weekend of events. The party, Bienvenidos a Mele, saw patrons dress in green white, or red in tribute to Mexico where the event is being held.

Montano himself was dressed in a custom suit by designer Cesar Arellanes that paid tribute to Mexican artist Jose Guadeloupe Posada.

Montano is expected to revisit the last 20 years of his career at another concert on Sunday night.

Mele Destinations is taking place at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun and is a collaboration between Montano and Tribe.

Video shot and edited by Winston Sobers

