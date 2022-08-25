Imran Khan appears in Pakistan anti-terror court as police investigate comments

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Islamabad (CNN)Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted an extension of his pre-arrest bail on Thursday while police investigate whether he violated anti-terror laws.

The news was celebrated by hundreds of Khan’s supporters, who rallied outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in the capital, Islamabad, where the ousted leader’s arrival was met with a heavy security presence.

The court extended Khan’s pre-arrest bail until September 1, which means he cannot be arrested before then.

Police opened an investigation into Khan this week after he vowed to “take action” against the head of police and a magistrate during a speech in the capital on Saturday.

“Listen Director Inspector General (of police), we’re not going to let you go, we’re going to file a case against you. And madam magistrate you should also get ready, we will take action against you,” Khan had told his supporters during a rally in support of his former chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.

