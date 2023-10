The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

“We’ve already started to notice huge improvements in terms of the heavy rainfall across the southern, western, central parts of the island”.

This from Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Sabu Best In a 12:30pm update today, Saturday, October 21, 2023.

However, he said that the severe thunderstorms warning and the flash flood warning will both stay until 2pm unless conditions warrants a different shot.