Implementation of new pharmacy management system

The Barbados Drug Service will continue the implementation of its new Pharmacy Management System.

This is in an effort to improve the pharmaceutical services being offered at the pharmacies operating under its purview.

The new Pharmacy Management System, will be implemented from Monday, July 29, 2024 to Monday, August 19, and is expected to result in an improvement in patient records management, patient treatment, and pharmaceutical health care and safety.

In preparation for the roll-out of the programme, each pharmacy will be closed on the working day before the scheduled implementation.

Closure and implementation dates:

LOCATIONDATE OF CLOSUREIMPLEMENTATION DATEBranford Taitt Polyclinic PharmacyJuly 26July 29St. Philip Polyclinic PharmacyAugust 2August 6Maurice Byer Polyclinic PharmacyAugust 9August 12Randal Phillips Polyclinic PharmacyAugust 16August 19

Persons are advised that after the implementation of the system, waiting times for pharmaceutical services will increase. This is expected to last for approximately four weeks.

The management of the Barbados Drug Service encouraged members of the public to arrange their business accordingly and thanked them for their usual patience and cooperation.

(BGIS).