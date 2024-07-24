Implementation of new pharmacy management system

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Implementation of new pharmacy management system
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Rise Barbados promises ‘great value for money’; adds Tionne Hernandez

Valor made a 2024 comeback with a seamless sunrise breakfast party

Fifty acts for 50 years of Crop Over

Crop Over 2024 officially launched

Double delight for Kickstart Rush

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

Tuesday Jul 23

26°C
Barbados News

The new Pharmacy Management System, will be implemented from Monday, July 29, 2024 to Monday, August 19.

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

The Barbados Drug Service will continue the implementation of its new Pharmacy Management System.

This is in an effort to improve the pharmaceutical services being offered at the pharmacies operating under its purview.

The new Pharmacy Management System, will be implemented from Monday, July 29, 2024 to Monday, August 19, and is expected to result in an improvement in patient records management, patient treatment, and pharmaceutical health care and safety.

In preparation for the roll-out of the programme, each pharmacy will be closed on the working day before the scheduled implementation. 

Closure and implementation dates:

LOCATIONDATE OF CLOSUREIMPLEMENTATION DATEBranford Taitt Polyclinic PharmacyJuly 26July 29St. Philip Polyclinic PharmacyAugust 2August 6Maurice Byer Polyclinic PharmacyAugust 9August 12Randal Phillips Polyclinic PharmacyAugust 16August 19

Persons are advised that after the implementation of the system, waiting times for pharmaceutical services will increase. This is expected to last for approximately four weeks.            

The management of the Barbados Drug Service encouraged members of the public to arrange their business accordingly and thanked them for their usual patience and cooperation.

(BGIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Persons encouraged to sign up for NPP’s parenting sessions

Sport

Pope backs England to hit 600 in a day ahead of 3rd West Indies Test

Barbados News

Implementation of new pharmacy management system

More From

Barbados News

Sir Neville Nicholls funeral this Friday

His viewing takes place on Thursday, July 25, at the UWI Cave Hill Campus from 4pm to 6pm.

See also

World News

Man struck by lightning on Germany’s highest peak, dies

A man died after being struck by lightning near the summit of Germany’s highest peak, police said Monday.
The 18-year-old German resident was one of a group of three young men who took the mountain

Barbados News

BMS phone lines down

Weather updates can still be accessed through their website and social media pages.

Barbados News

Tropical wave affecting Barbados; Flash-Flood Watch in effect

This Flash Flood Watch was issued at 11:45am today, and will be terminated at 6pm, or sooner if conditions warrant.

Barbados News

Weather Report: Cloudy with occasional scattered showers

Unstable conditions will be affecting the island ahead of a tropical wave.

Barbados News

BWA to install DMA meter in Bushy Park; Water outages expected

Residents in Bushy Park and surrounding areas, may experience low pressure or water outage for the duration of the connection.