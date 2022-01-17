Immunisation Unit sites will be closed on Election Day | Loop Barbados

Vaccination sites will be closed three days this week.

The sites. which will administer COVID-19 vaccines this week from Monday, January 17 to Sunday, January 23, are listed.

The locations and times are below.

Monday, January 17

o Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

o Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 18

o Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

o Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

o Al-Falah School, Passage Road, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Members of the public are asked to note that vaccinations will not take place on Wednesday, January 19, general election day nor on Friday, January 21, Errol Barrow Day. Additionally, the Immunisation Unit will administer vaccines to shut-ins, only, on Thursday, January 20.

Saturday, January 22

o Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

o Barbados Football Association, Garfield Sobers Complex, Wildey Turf, St. Michael -10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 23

o Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

o Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Mile-and-a-Quarter, St. Peter – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card. Booster shots for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for persons 18 years and older who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Persons receiving the booster may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate and valid photo identification.