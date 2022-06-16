IMF managing director talks resilience on arrival in Barbados | Loop Barbados

Minutes after she walked onto the tarmac of the Grantley Adams International Airport on Tuesday, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva underscored that building economic resilience during a climate crisis was one of the fund’s three priorities for small island states.

Gegorieve arrived in Barbados at 9:30pm, marking the first visit of an IMF head to the Eastern Caribbean. She was greeted by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straugh and other government officials.

Briefly speaking to the media, Georgieva acknowledged that the visit was important for addressing the issues afflicting not only Barbados but the Caribbean, as the region experienced a hat-trick-like series of events from the pandemic, climate change and the Ukraine-Russia war causing global inflation in energy and food.

She highlighted the need for resilience in the region and commended Prime Minister Mottley for taking action and being a champion for the cause.

“We do need to build resilience not only to the shocks today but the shocks to come and climate change is already a tremendous risk to the wellbeing of nations in the Caribbean.

“The most important contribution we at the IMF can make is to help the country build resilience to these future shocks and that is so important here and so impressive the resilience of the people of the Caribbean. I want to learn from you so we can pass it to others,” she continued.

The IMF chief assured that the institution remained “steadfast partners” with the Caribbean, as evidenced by the economic programme with Barbados.

“We have worked with Barbados over the last years to build also economic resilience and it paid off when the pandemic hit, the country was much better protected. We want to build on that resilience for the future and expand it in the area of climate action,” she noted.

This year, the Fund launched the Resilience and Sustainable Trust which will help countries build resilience to external shocks and promote sustainable growth. Gegorieve said that the RST, which Prime Minister Mottley would have contributed to, will provide concessional financing to vulnerable countries.

“[This] is the first time the IMF offers our members long-term maturity, long-term grace period, so many can be invested in transforming the economies to be stronger for the future.

“Prime Minister Mottley for years has been arguing that the IMF and other financial institutions should provide concessional financing on the basis of vulnerability of countries, not just income levels and now what you have been advocating for Prime Minister is very much a reality,” she continued.

In response to Gegorieve’s comments, Prime Minister Mottley admitted that the IMF has shown that they are listening to the region.

“The response of the establishing of the Resilience and Sustainable Trust is evidence that the IMF has not only recognised the problem but it cares enough to put an instrument in place to meet the need of these countries that are on the frontline of the climate crisis,” the Barbadian Prime Minister remarked.

Gegorieve has a packed itinerary for her stay in Barbados. She will be speaking at the 20th-anniversary forum of the Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC) held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. Prime Minister Mottley and the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Timothy Antoine will be attending as well.