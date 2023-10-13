IMF growth target achievable; Straughn says economy will trend upward Loop Barbados

Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Ryan Straughn is hopeful for the Barbados economy, after the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) economic outlook report earlier this week.

“Our economy is growing coming out of COVID-19 and while the rate of growth may not continue at this pace, we are heartened to see that economic growth is projected for the foreseeable future,” noted Minister Straughn.

The IMF announced that Barbados is likely to experience continued economic growth for years to come. This year, the country’s estimated growth is at 4.5 per cent.

With several projects in the works, including the transformation of the education system, the revitalisation of the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) to double passenger traffic within the next seven years; the transition to clean energy; and the mobilisation of private sector finance to support the construction of climate-resilient housing, Straughn says that Barbados has the ability to not only achieve but exceed growth projections.

“That being said, these are simply projections but the power to achieve and exceed these projections lie squarely within our hands.”

“All of this, taken together, will not only drive economic growth but also create better paying jobs and opportunities going forward.” Minister Straughn added.

“Complacency is the enemy of progress. Therefore, we must act now and cannot sit still. We must continue to break off the shackles of colonial era policies that hold our people back. We are building our own future and we are heartened to see that our people-centred policies are resulting in continued economic growth that is inclusive and transformational,” he stated.