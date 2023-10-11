IMF: Global economy ‘limping’, with a further 0.1% decline in 2024 Loop Barbados

Global economic growth is not trending in an upward direction. In fact, it is trickling backwards.

Putting it in his own words, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Economic Counselor and the Director of the Research Department, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told today’s press briefing in Marrakech, Morocco, “The global economy is limping along, not sprinting”.

According to the IMF World Economic Outlook Report issued today, October 10, 2023, following the briefing, global economic growth will slow from 3.5 per cent in 2022 to 3 per cent this year and 2.9 percent next year, a 0.1 percentage point downgrade for 2024 from July’s previous projections. However, the three per cent prediction for 2023, is consistent with the IMF’s July prediction.

Global inflation is forecast to decline steadily, from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.9 percent in 2023 and 5.8 percent in 2024.

At the annual meeting, held in Morocco despite the recent earthquake, Gourinchas said that it is early days yet to speak about the impact of the Palestine-Israel unrest on the global economic growth and predictions.

However, he said the IMF is “monitoring the situation closely” and noted that oil prices have risen by about 4 per cent in the past days.

On the flipside though, Gourinchas shared that recovery will be marked by important divergences between advanced economies and emerging markets and developing economies.